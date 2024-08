Emergency services are rushing to an incident involving a helicopter in the Waitomo District.

Emergency services are rushing to an incident involving a helicopter in the Waitomo District.

Emergency services are heading to an incident involving a helicopter in the Waitomo District.

One person was injured when a rope got tangled in the helicopter’s rotor, while it was on the ground.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson told the Waikato Herald at 10.36am an ambulance and helicopter were en route to the incident.

The spokesperson said the incident happened near Mangatoa Rd, Marokopa.