I have concerns over the approach announced by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

Luxon has pledged that his Government will address these and other socioeconomic issues by treating everyone equally, fixing the economy, restoring law and order, and improving public services.

Good luck with that approach.

So far, this Government’s strategy has been to remove references to Māori from initiatives, aiming instead to address the so-called mainstream.

But the data doesn’t lie. This kind of generalisation overlooks the people who most need assistance.

Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board chair John Bishara. Photo / File

The unemployment statistics serve as a stark reminder that treating everyone “the same” does not equate to fair outcomes for all.

For example, Māori unemployment rates reached 25% in the early 1990s, far surpassing the national average, and although the rates have improved over the years, Māori unemployment has remained consistently double that of non-Māori.

As of the latest figures, Māori men’s unemployment stands at 8%, and Māori women’s at 8.9% – well above the national rate.

Broad economic policies without targeted support for Māori are insufficient.

Our communities have been disproportionately affected by systemic inequities for generations, from restricted access to education and training to structural biases within hiring practices.

We need specific, measurable commitments to address these disparities, not general promises aimed at broad economic improvement.

This call for a more nuanced, targeted approach comes at a time when Māori communities are grappling with the effects of recent economic and social challenges, such as the closure of wood processing plants in the Ruapehu District.

This has left 230 skilled workers jobless and cost the local economy an estimated $30 million in annual wages. These losses disproportionately impact Māori, adding urgency to the need for policies that specifically support Māori development.

The Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board, along with other Māori organisations, calls on the Government to recognise and address the unique challenges facing Māori.

One-size-fits-all policies won’t address a problem that has disproportionately impacted Māori communities for decades.

Our people need real solutions that respect our unique history and contributions, and that require Government action directly focused on Māori wellbeing.