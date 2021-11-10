TORO Academy offers a free scholarship programme in Hamilton designed to launch Māori students into animation careers. Photo / Supplied

A first-of-its-kind free digital production and 3D animation course TORO Academy aimed at Māori students over 16 years will be kicking off next week preparing young indigenous creatives for a career in the animation industry.

The academy is run by Gisborne-based Kiwi design studio TORO Studios and aims to address a talent shortage in New Zealand's growing animation scene, as well as increasing diversity and creating opportunities for Māori in an animation career.

TORO Academy kaiako (teacher) and Māori animator Nikora Ngaropo says the programme is committed to growing the digital talent pool within Aotearoa.

"Participants will have access to the best in the business, at a custom-made world-class animation studio, with experienced animators and mentors helping students along their journey."

Programme workshops will include storytelling, drawing and 3D animation. The academy incorporates a Te Ao Māori approach and practical hands-on learning from experienced mentors, coupled with a support network that includes whānau, other animation studios, and Māori already working in the sector.

At the end of the course, TORO has job opportunities and internships with leading digital studios lined up for students.

Ngaropo says: "Beyond the actual studies and programme delivery, it was important for us to ensure that whānau are involved in the programme.

"We wanted to ensure that our tauira are fully supported, by us, our networks, the employers with internships lined up at the end, and most importantly, their own whānau."

The first half of the 16-week scholarship-based programme, from November 15 until December 17, will be virtual due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions. Following the Christmas break until March, the goal is to have students in a purpose-built studio at Te Wananga o Aotearoa's (TwoA) Hamilton Glenview Campus.

Manager new ventures at TWoA's Mangakōtukutuku site, Saara Tawha, says the wānanga is pleased to be providing space for the Toro course under a commercial lease arrangement.

"Ahikomako, our Centre of Māori Innovation and Entrepreneurship, supports Māori entrepreneurs. Those involved with us are able to lease space in this way. It's great to see training opportunities such as this being made available and we're pleased to be able to provide training facilities for these types of initiative."

The programme is worth about $15,000 per student and has been sponsored by Callaghan Innovation through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

Māori economy manager at Callaghan Innovation, Aroha Armstrong, says: "Increasing diversity and creating opportunities for Māori is a real priority for us, so we're highly supportive of this programme.

"Not only does this accelerator address talent shortages and increase diversity in the sector, but it's also an amazing opportunity for Māori to get started in an engaging, exciting career in animation."

For more information on TORO click here.