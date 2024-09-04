The NZDF responded by mobilising staff from Papakura, Linton, and Burnham military camps.

“We have a catering detachment of 28 personnel, nine vehicles, and various pieces of equipment,” Thompson said.

“Essentially we have three field kitchens and they have been providing support to the whare kai and the ringawera here for the multitudes that have arrived for Kīngi Tūheitia’s tangihana.”

Like clockwork and with military efficiency, the Army personnel fire up their equipment at precise times, the team working like a well-oiled machine to get food to the dining room on time.

Thompson said supporting a tangihana of national significance has been important for him as an officer.

Lance Corporal Cameron King is part of an NZDF catering team helping feed the multitude who have arrived at Tūrangawaewae Marae to mourn the passing of Māori King Tūheitia. Photo / Mike Scott

“But also, individually I am from Tainui waka. My iwi are Ngāti Hauā and Ngāti Pāoa,” Thompson said.

“So the opportunity to support both the NZDF effort and the Kīngitanga in a dual role has been very special for me.”

Thompson said the catering detachment has received “exceptional feedback” from marae kitchen staff and “all the whānau”.

“There are some who have a lot of experience doing this type of mahi,” Thompson said of the 28 NZDF staff.

“We have at least one who was here during the tangihana of Dame Te Atairangikaahu.

“Then at the more junior end we have some for whom this is the first time at Tūrangawaewae. We have some for whom this is the first time they have supported a tangihana.

“So with that breadth of experience it has been interesting to see that across the board everyone is absolutely privileged and excited to be here to support the Kīngitanga and this tangihana for the motu.”

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.