Mānawatia a Matariki kicks off at the Hamilton Lake Domain on June 28, running from 2pm to 7pm. Photo / Hamilton City Council
Hamilton City Council and Matariki Ki Waikato have united to bring residents another midwinter celebration of the Māori New Year.
Lake Matariki at the iconic venue of Hamilton’s Lake Domain is set to be a “fun and free” family-friendly event with live music, market stalls and activities for tamariki in what organisers hope will become an annual city tradition.
This year’s theme is “Matariki heri kai”, meaning “Matariki, the bringer of food”.
The council’s partnerships, communications and Māori general manager Janet Carsonv said Matariki meant different things to various people, and many traditions were starting to emerge in Waikato to celebrate it.
“It reminds us of the importance of the stars in our very existence, and how harvesting and planting cycles and the very ability to nourish ourselves was determined by the stars.
“I hope people will bring picnics or grab some kai from the food trucks at the Matariki family day out, [and] for Hamilton, I hope the Lake Matariki event will become one of those traditions, something for all the city to enjoy and something whānau will look forward to each year.”
Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said the tranquil lake was one of the best places for residents to celebrate.
“Matariki is unique and special to Aotearoa and a time for friends and whānau to come together, remember the past, celebrate the present and look to the future.”