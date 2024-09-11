Advertisement
Man charged with owning two dogs who mauled a woman

RNZ
By RNZ

A 54 year-old man has been charged with owning two dogs who mauled a woman and her dog in Coromandel on 22 May this year.

The woman in her 60s was seriously injured in the attack on Red Bridge Road in Tairua, and flown to Waikato Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

A Thames-Coromandel District Council spokesperson says as a result of their investigation, and given the seriousness of the attack, it initiated a prosecution under the Dog Control Act.

The dogs, called Bill and Ted, were impounded on the day of the attack and remain in the council’s care.

Bill is a male greyhound cross and Ted is a male huntaway cross.

The man is due to appear in Thames District Court in October charged with two counts of owning a dog that attacked another dog, and one of owning a dog that attacked a person causing serious injury.

The last charge has a maximum penalty of up to three years in prison or a fine of up to $20,000. - RNZ

