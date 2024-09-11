Shane Reti faces heat over who will game new health targets, high praise for Kamala Harris and why traditional check-in desks will soon be a thing of the past.

By RNZ

A 54 year-old man has been charged with owning two dogs who mauled a woman and her dog in Coromandel on 22 May this year.

The woman in her 60s was seriously injured in the attack on Red Bridge Road in Tairua, and flown to Waikato Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

A Thames-Coromandel District Council spokesperson says as a result of their investigation, and given the seriousness of the attack, it initiated a prosecution under the Dog Control Act.

The dogs, called Bill and Ted, were impounded on the day of the attack and remain in the council’s care.