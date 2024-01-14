Rana hasn't always had it easy, and says her $1 million Lotto win will be life-changing. Reporter Michaela Gower/Video Warren Buckland

A Waitomo Lotto player has won a third share of $1 million in Saturday night’s draw.

The online MyLotto player won $333,333, alongside players from Auckland and Tauranga.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, when the jackpot will be $10 million.

A Hamilton Lotto player also struck it lucky in Saturday night’s draw.

The player, who bought their ticket at Countdown Dinsdale, was one of 17 second-division winners, each picking up $15,531.

One player also won second division Powerball, taking their winnings to $33,158. That ticket was bought at West City Lotto in Auckland.

The other second-division winners were in Wellsford, Auckland, Rotorua, Ōtaki, Wellington and Dunedin.

Last week, a player who bought their ticket at Ngātea Lotto & Foodmart won $22,214 in second division.

The previous weekend, winning Waikato second-division tickets were sold at Paper Power Thames, New World Waihī and online to a Hamilton MyLotto player. Each winner pocketed $19,186.

Meanwhile, a Strike player from Porirua won $1 million in Saturday’s Strike Must Be Won draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Centre Food Store in Porirua.

