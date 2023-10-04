Two Hamilton players have struck Lotto luck.

Two Hamilton players struck Lotto luck in Wednesday night’s draw.

The winning tickets were bought at New World Te Rapa and online via MyLotto.

The players, who each win $17,814, were two of 17 Lotto second division winners.

One player from the Bay of Plenty also won Powerball second division, taking their winnings to $38,652.

Other second division winners were from Auckland, Tauranga, New Plymouth, National Park, Lower Hutt, Canterbury, Ashburton, Dunedin and Otago.

Meanwhile, Powerball and Strike both rolled over in Wednesday’s draw. Powerball has rolled over to Saturday night with a jackpot of $24 million. Strike Four will be $500,000 on Saturday.

A Waikato player was one of five winners in last Wednesday’s draw, picking up a $200,000 prize. The ticket was bought at Countdown Te Awamutu. Another of the winners was a MyLotto player in Franklin. The other winners were from Auckland and Ashburton.

