The floodlighting project will ensure training facilities at Korikori Park, Gower Park and Porritt Stadium are well-lit and up to scratch for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

The floodlighting project will ensure training facilities at Korikori Park, Gower Park and Porritt Stadium are well-lit and up to scratch for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

Christmas came early for some parks across Hamilton/Kirikiriroa last week, with the Lottery Grants Board awarding a combined $1 million towards two Hamilton City Council projects next year.

$500,000 will be invested in floodlighting for 21 sports fields across six parks, while the other $500,000 will help the Magical Bridge Trust build New Zealand’s first fully accessible playground in Claudelands.

The council’s floodlighting project will make sure training facilities at Korikori Park, Gower Park and Porritt Stadium are well-lit and up to scratch for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Galloway Park, Ashurst Park and Flynn Park will also benefit from improved lighting.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said having more well-lit sports fields will be game-changing for Hamiltonians.

“The current lack of lighting means our residents and sports clubs can’t use the fields in winter during the week,” she said.

“This will be so good for encouraging local sport – something that helps our communities build connections and shape healthy, active lifestyles. It helps keep us fit and healthy and brings us together.”

This project is a key priority for the council’s newly-formed City Investment Programme, which aims to unlock Hamilton’s potential as a connected, vibrant, attractive and prosperous city.

“Along with increasing sports participation, the improvements will also help attract world-class events to our city,” said Southgate.

Over the last 18 months, the council has secured a total of $2.3m through key partners and investors to support the floodlighting project. Other funding partners include Trust Waikato (a founding project partner), WEL Energy Trust, and the Ministry of Business and Innovation.

Key supporters include Melville United, the Claudelands Rovers, Northern United, Hamilton Wanderers, WaiBOP Football and Sport Waikato.

Magical Bridge Playground funding

Led by the council’s community partner, the Magical Bridge Trust, the playground will be New Zealand’s first purposefully designed, fully accessible and inclusive playground.

It will be a safe place to play for people of all physical capabilities and meet the needs of people with intellectual disabilities, including those with autism and sensory, visual and hearing impairments.

Magical Bridge Trust co-founder and Board chairman Peter van Vroonhoven said the $500,000 will mean the first stage of the project is now fully funded.

The proposed fully accessible playground will have themed zones, including a slide zone, sensory zone, swing zone and spinning zone.

“This great contribution from the Lottery Grants Board gives us the certainty that we will definitely have a playground being built in 2023, which is awesome! We’re working to secure funding for the final stage and the additions of accessible changing rooms, toilets, and car parking.”

The council is contributing $1.4m towards the project from its existing renewal budget for the current playground. The final estimated $2m is to come from fundraising, grants and commercial partners.

The location of Claudelands was chosen due to its central location set away from busy roads, as well as it having a safe area for bikes and a carpark.

One in four New Zealanders lives with a disability, with more than 120,000 living in Waikato.

The first stage will see a playground with improved inclusivity built on the existing playground’s footprint. Stages two and three will add several play zones, alongside facilities such as toilets and car parking.

Magical Bridge Trust will engage with stakeholders and user groups such as Waikato Show Trust, local mana whenua and groups including the Disabled Persons Assembly, the McKenzie Centre, Head Injury Waikato and Sport NZ during the design phase to ensure the final design has play value for all.

The 11,000 sq m proposed playground will have themed zones, including a slide zone, sensory zone, swing zone and spinning zone.

Hideaway huts, buddy benches, and gathering spots to play and relax will be fun play spaces. It will also have fully accessible amenities such as changing rooms, along with improved parking.

The design would also consider specific colours for pathways and zones, planting for sensory purposes, braille on signage and equipment, and user facilities such as shade and drinking fountains.