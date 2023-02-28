Bev Moon started knitting the installation during Auckland’s lockdown in late 2021. Photo / Richard Ng

During the Covid-19 lockdowns, people took up all kinds of hobbies: cooking, painting, a new language - Auckland-based artist Bev Moon started a knitting project.

Her project Fortune, a knitted version of a traditional Chinese yum cha banquet, is now on display at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga O Waikato, showcasing one of many key stories of the early Chinese settlers of New Zealand.

Moon, born and raised in Wellington, is descended from Taishanese men who first arrived in Aotearoa New Zealand in the 1880s in search of gold and new opportunities. Due to New Zealand’s discriminatory ‘poll tax’ immigration policy at the time, their wives had to remain in China.

Moon’s mother and grandmother were two of only 500 Chinese women and children who were eventually granted temporary refuge by the New Zealand government to escape the Japanese invasion in World War II.

To mark what would have been her late mother Yip Sue Yen’s 90th birthday, Moon began knitting a few traditional dishes during Auckland’s lockdown in late 2021.

Wellington-born and Auckland-based artist Bev Moon. Photo / Jennifer Carol

“While others perfected sourdough, binged on TV series, or went for walks in lockdown, I experimented and did my best to source just the right yarn shades, weights and textures online to create patterns for various wrappers and shapes. I folded and stuffed them the way Mum taught me when I helped make yum cha with her, all those years ago.”

Moon says the few knitted dishes slowly turned into a feast.

“I realised it was a homage of sorts not only to my mother but my grandmother [Lee Choy Kee] as well, whose knitting and cooking skills were passed down the generations.”

Waikato Museum’s director of museum and arts Liz Cotton says the museum was honoured to host Bev Moon’s “carefully crafted tribute to her whānau”.

“As well as showcasing her artistic expertise, this installation tells one of many of the key stories of the early Chinese settlers of Aotearoa New Zealand. This exhibition skilfully explores the obstacles and opportunities experienced by our migrant communities through the medium of craft and food, made with love,” Cotton says.

While others perfected sourdough, Moon did her best to source the right yarn shades, weights and textures to create patterns for various wrappers and shapes. Photo / Richard Ng

Moon, a collections manager and touring exhibitions manager, has worked with New Zealand taonga at Auckland Museum Tamaki Paenga Hira, Te Papa Tongarewa, The Dowse Art Museum, City Gallery Wellington and the Adam Art Gallery.

On tour with the assistance of the Chinese Poll Tax Heritage Trust, Fortune is on display at Waikato Museum until July 2. Entry is free.

For more information visit www.waikatomuseum.co.nz/events.