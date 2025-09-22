I bring proven stable leadership as mayor. I know what this job demands, and I’m already across all the critical issues we are facing. My background in law, governance, and farming means I bring the right skills to address these challenges.

2. What would you do to address the growth of the district?

Waipā is growing quickly, and we must plan smartly so that Waipā still feels like Waipā. I will continue to advocate for alignment of central government investment with our own, and ensure growth is undertaken at a pace and scale that is right for us. I will deliver the reset Cambridge Connections and ensure Ahu Ake shapes development that protects our rural character while enabling thriving towns.

3. What - if anything - would you do to balance the needs of urban communities with the needs of rural communities?

Waipā needs infrastructure that is resilient and reliable. My approach is fairness and balance: investing in infrastructure and amenities for our urban centres which benefit us all, while supporting rural communities who are the heart of our economy and identity.

4. Would you support an amalgamation of all Waikato councils?

We absolutely need to do local government better. Rationalisation or regionalisation of local government is inevitable with the aggregation of water from July 2026. But that doesn’t necessarily mean wholesale amalgamation.

5. What is your view on the future of Māori wards?

I support Māori wards. It’s about representation, partnership, and ensuring iwi voices are at the decision-making table.

6. In your view, what is the biggest challenge the district is facing over the next term? How will you approach it?

Navigating tough financial times - striking a balance between meeting needs now while still investing for the long-term so future generations aren’t left with bigger problems. I will focus on advocating strongly for a fairer funding model for local government.

7. What new projects would you like to see the new council support?

It would be irresponsible at this point to embark on any new unbudgeted projects for our district. I led our council to deliver an LTP that reflects a “back to basics” approach, and we need to stay within these budgetary constraints.

8. Why should people vote for you to become mayor?

People should re-elect me because I have delivered real results. I’m driving organisational change, helped lead six-council water reform, stood with the community on the Waste to Energy plant and cut $200 million from our budgets to protect affordability. I lead with prudence, protecting essential services, and planning for the future. I’m a Waipā girl committed to keeping our district a place where people of every age can thrive.