Home / Waikato News

Local elections 2025: Waipā mayoral candidate Clare St Pierre shares her views

Waikato Herald
4 mins to read

Waipā mayoral candidate Clare St Pierre.

The Waikato Herald invited Waipā’s mayoral candidates to answer questions we prepared on key issues for local body voters.

Name: Clare St Pierre

I live in: Pirongia Village

1. What skills and experiences would you bring to the role of mayor?

I bring strong financial, analytic, governance and business

