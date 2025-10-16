Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Local Elections 2025: Waikato councils receive shake-up

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read

Top (from left): Hamilton mayor Tim Macindoe, Waipā mayor Mike Pettit, Waikato mayor Aksel Bech, Matamata-Piako mayor Ash Tanner, Hauraki mayor Toby Adams and Thames-Coromandel mayor Peter Revell. Bottom (from left): South Waikato mayor Gary Petley, Taupō mayor John Funnell, Ōtorohanga mayor Rodney Dow, Waitomo mayor John Robertson and Ruapehu mayor Weston Kirton.

Top (from left): Hamilton mayor Tim Macindoe, Waipā mayor Mike Pettit, Waikato mayor Aksel Bech, Matamata-Piako mayor Ash Tanner, Hauraki mayor Toby Adams and Thames-Coromandel mayor Peter Revell. Bottom (from left): South Waikato mayor Gary Petley, Taupō mayor John Funnell, Ōtorohanga mayor Rodney Dow, Waitomo mayor John Robertson and Ruapehu mayor Weston Kirton.

The majority of districts in Waikato are in for a council shake-up, the local election’s preliminary results show.

It looks like there are lots of new faces around the 12 council tables within the Waikato Herald’s circulation area, with several new councillors being elected and previous mayors voted out.

Only

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save