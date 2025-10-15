“Now, the work begins. Together, we’ll deliver a council that listens, acts, is transparent and accountable and puts our communities first.

“Here’s to the next chapter - and to a thriving Waikato District we can all be proud of.”

He told the Waikato Herald that empowering the community to play a part in local democracy would be front and centre, with ensuring the new water organisation with Hamilton City Council was able to “stand up”.

While he was entering a politically divisive climate as mayor, he said he wanted to work with all members of his community.

On social media, former mayor Jacqui Church called time on the past term.

“Our nation is a thriving democracy, and that’s something we should all be proud of... Thank you to everyone who participated in that democracy throughout this year’s local elections.

“I’m incredibly proud of everything our Council has achieved since 2022 and the real progress made.

“Each Councillor and staff member has served our communities with dedication and integrity, and made changes and innovations that will benefit our District for generations to come.

“That’s a legacy to be proud of. Thank you for your passion for service, including through incredibly challenging times.

“Congratulations to all those newly-elected and re-elected for this coming term, including Mayor-elect Bech. I wish the new Council all the very best for the coming term.”

Meanwhile, Peter Thomson has been elected as the Awaroa-Maramarua Ward councillor with 924 votes.

David Whyte has been re-elected as the Huntly Ward councillor with 838 votes.

The Newcastle-Ngāruawāhia General Ward councillors are Grant Coombes who received 1954 votes and Eugene Patterson who received 1941 votes.

The preliminarily elected Tamahere-Woodlands Ward councillors are Mike Keir with 2089 votes so far and Crystal Beavis with 1594 votes.

However, this could change after the special votes have been counted with currently third-placed Peter Mayall receiving 1460 votes so far.

Vern Reeve and Fabio Rodrigues have been preliminarily elected as Tuakau-Pōkeno Ward councillors, with 1330 and 1250 votes respectively.

The Waerenga-Whitikahu Ward councillor is Marlene Raumati with 964 votes and Lisa Thomson has been re-elected as Whāingaroa Ward councillor with 977 votes.

Carolyn Eyre was elected unopposed as the Western Districts Ward councillor.

Endine Dixon-Harris has been preliminarily elected as Tai Raro Takiwaa Maaori Ward councillor with 507 votes.

This could change after special votes are counted with Donna Pokere-Phillips second with 466 votes so far.

Tilly Turner was elected unopposed as the Tai Runga Takiwaa Maaori Ward councillor.

The majority of Waikato District voters want to see Māori Wards removed, with 9917 votes. There were 9096 votes in favour of keeping the Wards.

The district’s voter turnout currently sits at 34.3% which is slightly up from the 2022 elections when 32.3% of registered voters had their say.

Final results, including special votes, are expected to be announced by October 18.