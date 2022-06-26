Ngapo wants to run a council and lead a region that does better by and for its communities. Photo / South Waikato District Council

Tokoroa councillor Arama Ngapo has entered the race for the South Waikato mayoralty and says she's committed to bringing the council together.

Ngapo, who has served two terms as a South Waikato District councillor, wants to address a range of issues, from a lack of employment to accessibility of medical services.

With current mayor Jenny Shattock retiring, the door is open for a new leader. If elected, Ngapo would be the first Māori woman elected as mayor of South Waikato.

Ngapo told Local Democracy Reporting that South Waikato's mayor should have "unique insight" into the community and provide a unified approach to move forward.

"My family and I have been in service to this community for years. Personally, throughout my working career as a businesswoman and lawyer, I have seen first-hand the struggles that our community has faced over the years," she said.

"I have a unique insight into my community having been raised in the South Waikato. All these factors mean I am committed to my community and committed to bringing our council together.

"I believe that I have proven leadership skills both regionally and nationally in various roles."

These include the SWDC chair of the Corporate and Regulatory Committee, Hearings Panel member, District Licensing panel member and a member of the Resource Management Steering group.

Having grown up in the South Waikato, Ngapo has dedicated her life to progressing her communities. Photo / South Waikato District Council

She said her initial priority as mayor would be to bring council and the community together.

"We must work together for the betterment of our community. We must set aside differences; we must do better and be better. That is what our community expects.

"Our council needs to be courageous and brave."

Ngapo acknowledges the importance of transparency and recognising diversity of thought in developing South Waikato.

"I have also learnt it is important to consult with your community and listen and give due consideration to their views - they are after all the reason you are elected to office."

South Waikato has a shortage of accessible medical services and a lack of doctors in the community.

"We need to increase employment opportunities," she said.

"Ensuring that we have expert advice on these issues and encouraging staff and community engagement when considering the spending of ratepayer money is essential.

"I want to make South Waikato the location of choice to live and work."

