Ruapehu District Council Mayor Don Cameron is not seeking re-election. Photo / Bevan Conley

Waitomo and Ruapehu District councils together with Hamilton City Council are the only councils in Waikato that don't have any candidates being elected unopposed.

For the seven positions available in Waitomo, 13 people put their names forward. After changes to the representation arrangements for Ruapehu, the district now has nine councillor positions and 15 community board positions available.

Current Waitomo Mayor John Robertson is seeking re-election in October and threw his hat in the ring alongside Andy Connors.

For the three seats in the Waitomo Rural Ward, Ross Herewini, Janette Osborne, Marilyn Park, Ronald Takerei, Gavin Todd and current councillors Phil Brodie and Allan Goddard have put their names forward.

Eady Manawaiti, Luke Moss, Dan Tasker and current councillor Janene New are standing for the three seats in the Te Kūiti Urban Ward.

Current Waitomo councillors Guy Whitaker and Lisa Marshall are not seeking re-election.

Meanwhile, the recent representation review has seen major changes to the Ruapehu District Council.

Currently, Ruapehu has 11 councillors across the four wards of Ohura, Taumarunui, National Park and Waimarino-Waiouru, as well as two community boards (National Park and Waimarino-Waiouru).

In the upcoming election, Ruapehu will have only two wards, the Ruapehu Māori Ward and the Ruapehu General Ward with a total of nine councillors.

The district will also have three community boards (Waimarino-Waiouru Community Board, Ōwhango-National Park Community Board and Taumarunui-Ōhura Community Board).

The representation review for Ruapehu District Council has seen major changes to the arrangements. Photo / Supplied

For the three positions available in the new Ruapehu Māori Ward, Channey Duncan Turoa Iwikau, Fiona Kahukura Hardley-Chase, Rob Moke, Pita Pehi, Korty Wilson and Corey Wynyard are standing.

There were 12 nominations for the six vacancies in the Ruapehu General Ward. The candidates are John Chapman, Molly Jeffries, Iris Pahau, Brian Portland, Brenda Ralph, Bobby Tupu Rata, current Ruapehu Ward councillors Robyn Gae Gram and Lyn Neeson, current Waimarino-Waiouru Ward councillors Janelle Hinch, Viv Hoeta and Rabbit Nottage, as well as current National Park Community Board chair Peter Zimmer.

Current councillors Karen Ngatai, Kim Wheeler and Graeme Cosford are not standing again.

Four people have entered the race for the Ruapehu mayoralty since current mayor Don Cameron is stepping down.

Current Taumarunui Ward councillor Adie Doyle and current Waimarino-Waiouru Ward councillor Elijah Pue are standing alongside Fiona Kahukura Hardley-Chase and Weston Mervyn Kirton.

For the five vacancies on the Ōwhango-National Park Community Board, Anthony Gurr, Eddie Marsters, Dene Priestley and current board members Simon O'Neill, Murray Wilson and Peter Zimmer have put their names forward.

Geoff Anderson, Jayde Lowe, Colin Pakai, Angel Reid, Stu Robinson and current board members Kay Henare and Luigi Hotter are standing for five vacancies on the Waimarino-Waiouru Community Board.

For the five vacancies on the Taumarunui-Ōhura Community Board Michelle Campbell, Andrew Fraser, Molly Jeffries, Luke Pepper, Aroha Rudkin, Priscilla Spooner, Sophie Stockbridge, Valma Wallace and Oriwia Wanakore have been nominated.