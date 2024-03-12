More than 215 locals submitted feedback about the development of Leamington Domain. Photo / Waipa District Council

More than 215 locals submitted feedback about the development of Leamington Domain. Photo / Waipa District Council

Great things are in store for the Leamington Domain in Cambridge as Waipā District Council released a “masterplan”.

The plan includes a few new additions to the domain, including a learn-to-ride area, multi-use covered courts, a picnic and bbq area, improved parking and a bookable community building.

The first part of the project is an upgrade of the playground which is set to be implemented next year.

The council said the “Leamington Domain Masterplan” would help futureproof the domain in terms of community needs, aspirations and site constraints.

Waipā District Council community services manager Brad Ward said the plan was a long-term framework that would guide and co-ordinate the development of the domain.

Community input has helped shape the plan with over 215 submitters providing feedback. The council’s Service Delivery team formally approved the plan at its February meeting.

“We have made changes based on feedback where possible. This has been challenging and has required some compromises; however, we are confident we have formed a final plan that will serve the Leamington community well both now and into the future.”

The key recommended changes are:

To highlight the importance of the Cambridge Model Engineering Society and provide safe operation for their train activity, including increasing distance between the proposed path and existing tracks.

Rearranged the steaming bay area for the Cambridge Model Engineering Society.

Relocation of the toilet block to the Wordsworth St side of the domain, to align with the future playground layout – subject to resource consent.

Provide accessible mobility parks and advocate for safe access to the domain through future road corridor upgrades.

Additional seating and cycle racks.

