Organisers hope locals will get behind the Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge with as much enthusiasm as in previous years.

Organisers hope locals will get behind the Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge with as much enthusiasm as in previous years.

It’s one of the biggest events in the Great Lake Taupō region, and this year brings the 45th edition of the ever-popular Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge.

Challenge organisers are asking the cycling community to get behind this year’s event as a way to celebrate and acknowledge what it has done for the region during the past four and a half decades.

Thousands of Kiwis and overseas visitors alike gather in the region each year to participate, spectate and support the event.

There’s a “back-to-future-esque” theme surrounding this year’s event, with organisers paying homage to the event’s history by reinstating some of its classic elements.

This includes relocating the start and finish line back to Tongariro St, taking the action even closer to the CBD by bringing the event village to Tongariro North Domain.

Round the Lake and Enduro riders can also expect a blast from the past, because this year’s course will take in the full length of Poihipi Rd before heading towards the southern end of Lake Taupō, as in years gone by.

And not far from the finish line, riders will be able to be cheered on to the finish by locals and supporters alike as they ride through the newly finished CBD transformation area in Roberts St.

The Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge is a locally owned, not-for-profit Rotary event, with all surpluses being distributed back into the community through grants to well-deserving community groups and organisations.

In addition, the Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge drums up tens of thousands of dollars in donations each year to local volunteer groups who give up their time to help bring the challenge to life, as well as affording over $300,000 annually to local contractors and suppliers whose services are required to deliver a successful event.

Each year, with a combination of nearly 10,000 riders and supporters descending on Taupō in the last weekend of November, it creates an annual direct economic benefit to the region of over $3.5 million.

One of the local Taupō businesses that enjoys welcoming everyone during the challenge weekend is Copyright Fashions, says owner Hilary Fox.

“Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge is always a great weekend for us as a retailer.

“The people that are cycling always have a fun support crew, mainly women, who enjoy shopping with us at Copyright Fashions while waiting for the cyclists to finish their ride.

“It’s always one of the better weekends for us.”

The Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge is also a great opportunity for local groups and organisations to volunteer their services, providing a way to fundraise while being in amongst all the excitement of an action-packed weekend.

Taupō-nui-a-Tia College has a proud and long-standing history with the event.

College principal Ben Claxton said the challenge had many benefits for students.

“Volunteerism and service is something we encourage and value as a kura.

“Getting involved in the Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge can help our students contribute towards their Duke of Edinburgh service awards and also contributes to our school achiever’s awards where students can work from a bronze all the way up to a platinum award.

“It’s great seeing our students join in and have a bit of fun in a local event.”

For more information on this year’s Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge and to enter, go to:

www.cyclechallenge.com









Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



