“Kinloch is a lovely place ... it’s a small community, but quite a changing community. It used to be more of a retirement and holiday destination, but more and more young families move here,” Kinloch Families Trust fundraising co-ordinator Pat Kane said.

As a local and retired teacher, Kane said he knew the value that a “learning environment” would bring to a community so he got involved with the trust.

“In 2017, we started [having] community consultation sessions every month because the community was growing. Two things repeatedly came to the surface: The need for some sort of hub and an education facility.

“[After the sessions] We contacted the Ministry of Education but they said a school was not on the cards and that we should start with a kindy.

“The old community hall managed to free up some space for a temporary kindy.”

With the help of the Taupō District Council, the hall was upgraded to meet early learning centre needs.

Kinloch Families Trust chairwoman Belinda Walker said despite the upgrades, the community hall kindy was not a long-term solution, as it is only able to run for limited hours, three times a week with teaching resources being assembled each morning and packed away when the children leave.

Walker said most parents would drop off their kids at one of the Taupō kindies for the rest of the week, however, since Taupō wasn’t their hometown and the kids go to the community hall kindy for the other half of the week it was difficult for families - and the children - to form long-lasting relationships.

“I know [having a purpose-built kindy] is a lifeline, especially for mums. It’s where you meet the network that you need when you move to a new place ... It’s about creating a community.”

Walker said apart from the fact that Taupō kindies often had long wait lists, it was also more difficult to connect with other families and kids since they lived 25 minutes out of town.

“Having our own kindy means kids have a connection when they come to school, they have familiar faces, somebody they know and parents can buddy them up with.”

Since fundraising efforts for the estimated $1.3 million project started, Kinloch Families Trust was able to raise $650,000 and secured a parcel of land at the Seven Oaks subdivision. Detailed concept designs have also been developed.

“The land backs on to a nature reserve, so it is going to be partially a bush kindy,” Kane said.

The kindergarten will be run by Central Kids and have space for 45 children with provisions for under 2, as well as for kids up to the ages of 5 or 6.

Walker said there would be a inter-generational component as well with senior citizens coming to read to the children.

“There will also be a shared space that could serve as an off-site classroom and public toilets for the playground. It will be way more than just a kindy, it will be an asset to create a booming community,” she said.

All going to plan, the trust hopes to start construction mid-next year.

But until then, the community still has quite a substantial amount of fundraising to do. To help with that, the trust organised a raffle with prizes such as helicopter flights and a boat that will be held at the Kinloch Market this Sunday, October 27, from 9am-4pm.

Donations can also be made online via Raisely. Every donation made through the platform until Sunday, 3pm automatically goes in the draw for the raffle.

