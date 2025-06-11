Advertisement
King’s Birthday Honours 2025: Dr Lesley Rameka made Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Malisha Kumar
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
Dr Lesley Rameka was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2025 King's Birthday Honours.

Leading Māori academic Dr Lesley Rameka (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Tukorehe) was among the 188 New Zealanders recognised in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours.

Rameka, of Taupō, was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to Māori and early childhood education.

She told the Waikato she didn’t grow up with a lot of knowledge about Te ao Māori and tikanga Māori and only started to look into it deeper after she became a mother.

