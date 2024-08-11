Advertisement
Kihikihi pathway achieves major milestone

Te Awamutu Courier
2 mins to read
Looking east on Friday as contractors finish up the Whitmore St phase of the Te Ara Rimu Pathway project in Kihikihi. Photo / Dean Taylor

A major part of the Te Ara Rimu Pathway project in Kihikihi wrapped up last week with work completed on Whitmore St and the road fully re-opened.

Construction of the other phases of Kihikihi’s new walking and cycling pathways will be completed in three months.

Waipā District Council transportation manager Bryan Hudson said Whitmore St was a major part of the project, so finishing this section was a great milestone.

New roundabout at the intersection of Whitmore and Oliver Streets and the light controlled pedestrian crossing outside Kihikihi School in the background. Photo / Dean Taylor
On Friday, construction commenced on two raised zebra crossings outside the Space Centre and bus stop, and at the Whitmore St and Rolleston St intersection.

Contractors moved onto building the new roundabout at the Herbert St, Flat Rd and Rolleston St intersection on Monday. This will take an estimated six weeks to complete.

“We have experienced some delays due to the weather. Winter can be unpredictable, and our contractors are doing their best to finish the work as promptly as they can,” Hudson said.

Workers from Cambridge Construction Company working on the new roundabout at the intersection of Herbert and Rolleston Streets and Flat Road. Photo / Dean Taylor
Construction will start from late September to mid-October for the remaining two cul-de-sacs on Grey St and Bryce St.

“The last section of the pathway to be built is on Oliver St, between Whitmore St and Bryce St. This will be finished by November at the very latest.”

Completed works to date include cul-de-sacs formed on Moule St, Rolleston St, Hall and Whitaker St; a new roundabout at the intersection of Oliver St and Whitmore St; a pedestrian crossing with lights outside Kihikihi School and a pathway on Rolleston St, with small tidy-ups still needed.

Fruit trees planted at the end of the newly formed cul-de-sac on Moule St in Kihikihi.
Fruit trees have been planted at the end of the newly formed cul-de-sacs. These include limes, lemons, mandarins, oranges, feijoas and plums.

