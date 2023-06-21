Kihikihi in Waipā is a small but growing Waikato town.

Plans for the new $7.2 million Te Ara Rimu walking and cycling path in Kihikihi might see six local streets turn into cul-de-sacs.

The proposal would affect parts of Bryce St, Grey St, Rolleston Street south, Moule Street, Hall Street north and Whitaker Street north, but before the wheels get turning, the public can have their say.

Waipā District Council transportation manager Bryan Hudson says people will still be able to access the streets from both ends by foot or bike, but vehicles will only be able to enter from one end.

“We’re now asking for comment on these very specific proposals around cul-de-sacs. From a safety perspective, cul-de-sacs are critical because they will reduce the number of intersections on Rolleston and Whitmore Streets that path users have to cross. That’s really important, particularly for kids going to and from school.”

The council already shared plans for the new pathway running down Rolleston, Whitmore and Oliver Streets in March and Hudson says there was “generally a lot of support” for what’s planned.

“Based on what people said, we have made some changes to what was originally proposed, including adding in an additional bus stop on Whitmore Street, providing more roadside parking and taking measures to slow traffic on Whitmore Street,” Hudson says.

The plans for the Te Ara Rimu pathway in Kihikihi. Graphic / Waipā District Council

He says he expects people living on the streets will have mixed views.

“Some people may resent the inconvenience of having to drive just that little bit further, even though we are talking very small distances. But from what we’ve seen elsewhere in the district, some people will be keen as mustard to live in a cul-de-sac street because they are quieter and tend to be safer places for kids and families.”

The plans can be viewed online and are open for public feedback until July 13, 5pm. People can have their say online or via forms available from council offices and libraries.

Councillors will make a final decision on whether or not streets will become cul-de-sacs in September.

People seeking further information are invited to visit the council website, call 0800 924 723 or email kihikihipathway@waipadc.govt.nz.