Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Kick for a Cause returns to Waikato to raise funds for Salvation Army

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read

Kick for a Cause first launched in 2023 with events in Rotorua and Hamilton. Photo / Forever Moore Productions

Kick for a Cause first launched in 2023 with events in Rotorua and Hamilton. Photo / Forever Moore Productions

Athletes, business leaders, and community advocates will go head-to-head in charity football event Kick for a Cause in Cambridge on Sunday.

The event will feature 44 local personalities in exhibition-style football matches to raise funds for the Salvation Army.

Among the participants are canoe slalom champion Nick Collier, Magic

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save