“Not often do you get to see such a diverse group of locals - from business, politics, sport, and the community - lining up on the same football field.

“For most of them, it’s their first time playing, which makes it so entertaining.”

Investment adviser Quinton De Bruin, who will be among those on the field on the weekend, said he was taking part because he wanted to make a difference and connect more people with the work of the Salvation Army.

“In tough times, organisations like the Salvation Army are stretched more than ever, and the need for support has never been greater.”

Kick for a Cause first launched in 2023 with events in Rotorua and Hamilton. Together with further events in Rotorua in 2024 and 2025, the initiative raised $30,000 for the Salvation Army.

Now the event returns to Waikato for the second time.

The Cambridge Salvation Army said they were humbled to be chosen as this year’s recipients for Kick for a Cause.

“We rely on our community to help us support our vulnerable clients and ensure they have the support they need to get through these stressful times.”

Kick for a Cause is on Sunday, November 9, from 12.30pm onwards at Cambridge Football Club, John Kerkhof Park.

Aside from the on-field action, the event will feature raffles, kids’ activities, and spot prizes.

Entry is by koha or donation of a non-perishable food item, with all proceeds going to the Salvation Army.

For more information visit kick-for-a-cause-waikato.raiselysite.com.