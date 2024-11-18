Repaired power poles in Ōpārau after a tree brought down 14.

Parts of the Ōpārau community near Kāwhia woke to no power last week, after a large tree fell and brought down 14 power poles across 1.3km of rural land.

Waipā Networks faults and events manager Eric Everiss said the weight and way the tree fell caused significant network damage, making restoring power particularly challenging.

“While we do get trees falling onto powerlines occasionally, it doesn’t usually cause multiple lines to fall like this one did. The way this tree fell, unfortunately, caused a flow-on effect impacting the surrounding network,” Everiss said.

The team reacted quickly to assess the damage and undertake repairs, which included the full replacement of 12 poles, and repair of 3km of powerlines, and 11kV high voltage equipment.