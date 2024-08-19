Advertisement
Waipā Networks warms homes, hearts and pukus

Waikato Herald
Waipā Networks’ general manager of customer and community Anna Greenhill (centre right) and Waipā Networks trustees Ray Milner and Marcus Gower deliver Winter Warmer Packs to Ko Wai Au Trust founder Gina Christie (centre left) and her team.

With the cost of living making things tough for many families, local businesses have stepped up to support the Waipā Networks Winter Warmer initiative.

The Winter Warmer packs, filled with a Fresh Choice voucher, a slow cooker, kitchen utensils and hearty seasonal ingredients, have brought comfort and taken the chill off for the Waipā Networks community.

More than half of the packs have already been distributed to local whānau, exceeding the initial goal of reaching 300 people. Once distribution is completed in the coming weeks, it is estimated these packs will help more than 550 community members.

Waipā Networks’ general manager of customer and community Anna Greenhill expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming response to the appeal.

She said as a community trust-owned organisation, it means a lot to the team to be able to support members of the community who may struggle, particularly through the colder months.

“The manaakitanga and support people have for each other in our community is amazing,” Greenhill said.

“It’s not only those who have written in to nominate a worthy person or whānau, but also the businesses who have got in behind this kaupapa, as it’s not an easy time for some of our community.”

Sponsored by Fresh Choice Leamington, Wilson Consumer Food Products, CHP Electrical, Bays Print Management and Ingham Mitsubishi Te Awamutu, the Winter Warmer packs have received a warm reception from the fortunate recipients. Many were surprised by the contents of the packs.

Greenhill said many heartwarming stories were shared during the nomination process.

Jim, a father of four, said the slow cooker has been a game changer for their family. It allows the kids to help prepare meals and makes a huge difference during the cold winter days.

Having no idea she had been nominated, Mel didn’t believe it was real when she got the call.

“I have never received anything like this before and I am so incredibly grateful. This means a lot” she said.

Greenhill said Waipā Networks is dedicated to supporting its local customers through a range of community-focused initiatives, and this is just one example of their ongoing commitment to engaging with their community.

To read more about the Winter Warmer initiative, visit www.waipanetworks.co.nz

