Waipā Networks’ general manager of customer and community Anna Greenhill (centre right) and Waipā Networks trustees Ray Milner and Marcus Gower deliver Winter Warmer Packs to Ko Wai Au Trust founder Gina Christie (centre left) and her team.

With the cost of living making things tough for many families, local businesses have stepped up to support the Waipā Networks Winter Warmer initiative.

The Winter Warmer packs, filled with a Fresh Choice voucher, a slow cooker, kitchen utensils and hearty seasonal ingredients, have brought comfort and taken the chill off for the Waipā Networks community.

More than half of the packs have already been distributed to local whānau, exceeding the initial goal of reaching 300 people. Once distribution is completed in the coming weeks, it is estimated these packs will help more than 550 community members.

Waipā Networks’ general manager of customer and community Anna Greenhill expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming response to the appeal.

She said as a community trust-owned organisation, it means a lot to the team to be able to support members of the community who may struggle, particularly through the colder months.