“One person has been transported to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition by helicopter,” the spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said one crew of four firefighters went to the scene.

“We attended an incident where an electric wheelchair was on fire,” the spokesperson said.

“The fire has since been extinguished.”

A police spokesperson said police were notified of the incident.

“One person suffered burns,” the spokesperson said.

The spokespersons said Fenz would advise police if further action was required.

