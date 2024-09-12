Advertisement
Kāwhia electric wheelchair fire leaves one person critically injured

Maryana Garcia
By
Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
An electric wheelchair fire has left one person in critical condition.

The fire took place in Kāwhia, in the Ōtorohanga District.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson said emergency services were notified of the incident at about 2.33pm.

St John responded with one first response unit, one primary response in medical emergencies responder, one helicopter and one rapid response vehicle.

“One person has been transported to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition by helicopter,” the spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said one crew of four firefighters went to the scene.

“We attended an incident where an electric wheelchair was on fire,” the spokesperson said.

“The fire has since been extinguished.”

A police spokesperson said police were notified of the incident.

“One person suffered burns,” the spokesperson said.

The spokespersons said Fenz would advise police if further action was required.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

