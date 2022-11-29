At the re-opening event, guests and staff enjoyed some kai at Maakona, the new restaurant at Ibis Hamilton Tainui. Photo / Supplied

The Ibis Hamilton Tainui hotel reopened to the public today after a seven-month refurbishment. The result is a fresh, vibrant, inviting space that the hotel is encouraging the public to use – not just hotel guests.

Gone are the green and beige accents in the reception area. So, too, are the red doors and aubergine hallways. The 126-room hotel has undergone a complete refurbishment and fit-out following its stint as a managed isolation facility.

Ibis Hamilton Tainui general manager Philip Hilton said the design refresh was inspired by hotel management company Accor’s ‘Plaza’ concept and included paint, soft furnishing and furniture changes. Hamilton-based design consultancy Designwell spearheaded the redesign in consultation with hotel owner Tainui Group Holdings and Accor. The Plaza design concept will be a first for an Accor hotel in the Pacific.

Sonny Karena, chairman of Te Haa o te Whenua o Kirikiriroa (THaWK), leads the karakia at the re-opening of Ibis Hamilton Tainui. Photo / Supplied

“We’re thrilled to welcome guests back - and just in time to accommodate Fieldays visitors,” said Hilton.

He said bookings were strong throughout the summer months and it was great to see the region hosting major sporting events in the new year, including the HSBC NZ Sevens in January and the FIFA Women’s World Cup Play-off Tournament in February.

“Hamilton and the Waikato have so much on offer, from world-class events to the stunning natural environment. We’re really excited to be opening our doors to guests who’re coming here to experience the mighty Waikato.

“It’s not just hotel guests who are welcome to use our facilities. As you head up to level one, alongside reception is our new restaurant and bar, Maakona. We’re looking forward to welcoming locals to this space.

Ibis Hamilton Tainui manager Niraj Kumar (left) and general manager Philip Hilton with members of Waikato-Tainui and Accor at the re-opening on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

“The new design really lends itself to being an ideal central-city location for people to drop in for a coffee or lunch meeting, bring their laptop to do some work on the balcony - where we have stunning views of the Waikato River - or catch up with friends for a drink and tapas after work.

“Our chefs have put together a stunning offering which features a range of tapas-style dishes that incorporate locally-sourced ingredients wherever possible, such as asparagus from Cambridge grower Greenfern, dairy products from Dreamview Creamery, chocolate from Chocolate Works at Taupiri, and Duck Island ice cream.”

Maakona is open on weekdays from 6.30am-10.30pm, and weekends from 6.30am-11pm.