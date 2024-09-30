Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Juniors bring Madagascar to Woolshed stage

Waikato Herald
Quick Read
Junior Talos in rehearsal for the upcoming Madagascar Jr.

Junior Talos in rehearsal for the upcoming Madagascar Jr.

Junior Talos are back at the Woolshed Theatre bringing Madagascar Jr to the stage.

The talented group of students ranging in age from 9-18 make up the fabulous cast and crew, along with the dedicated volunteers who help bring it all together.

Junior Talos in rehearsal for the upcoming Madagascar Jr.
Junior Talos in rehearsal for the upcoming Madagascar Jr.

With brilliant costumes and a vibrant set, they are bringing the characters to life in this delightfully uplifting show for old and young alike.

Join the lovable animals of Central Park Zoo in a journey that celebrates friendship with fun and frolicking all the way to the exotic island of Madagascar, where they meet interesting characters that will charm you in an adventure not to be missed.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Gloria the Hippo, and Melman the hypochondriac Giraffe, along with a bunch of excitable penguins and dancing lemurs, will get your toes tapping for an afternoon or evening of quality entertainment for the whole family.

The talented group of students range in age from 9-18.
The talented group of students range in age from 9-18.

The production runs from October 11-20 at the Woolshed Theatre, Te Awamutu. Tickets are now available at i-Site Te Awamutu or Ōtorohanga, or online at iTicket.

Save
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.