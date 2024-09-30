Junior Talos in rehearsal for the upcoming Madagascar Jr.

Junior Talos are back at the Woolshed Theatre bringing Madagascar Jr to the stage.

The talented group of students ranging in age from 9-18 make up the fabulous cast and crew, along with the dedicated volunteers who help bring it all together.

With brilliant costumes and a vibrant set, they are bringing the characters to life in this delightfully uplifting show for old and young alike.

Join the lovable animals of Central Park Zoo in a journey that celebrates friendship with fun and frolicking all the way to the exotic island of Madagascar, where they meet interesting characters that will charm you in an adventure not to be missed.