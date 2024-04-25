Waihī's Nathalie Visser is on a mission to keep Hauraki kids warm this winter.

Hauraki kids are in for a warm winter as Waihī resident Nathalie Visser kicks off her second Jammies in June campaign.

Visser joined in on the nationwide initiative last year with the support of the community, her colleagues at the Hauraki District Council and local schools. The district’s inaugural campaign distributed more than 300 new winter items to children.

Tamariki aged up to 8 are the focus of the campaign, but Visser said there was a real need for sleep sacks for the little ones.

“Sleep sacks are an expensive item, so I have applied for funding and grants.”

Grants would be spent on purchasing sleep sacks for infants, while public donations would be used for buying new pyjamas.

Visser decided to launch the initiative in the Hauraki district after being inspired by Dame Valerie Adams, who joined the Jammies in June campaign for the Middlemore Foundation last year.

Initially, Visser thought of it as an in-house opportunity for council staff to donate new pyjamas, but her idea snowballed and gained wider community support.

“I saw the fundraising drive taking place in other areas of the country, and as I’m a bit partial to my pyjamas, I loved the idea of Hauraki kids having warm and snuggly pyjamas on a cold night too,” Visser said.

Dr Richard Matsas, clinical director of Kidz First Hospital and Community Health, said pyjamas were helpful in keeping children safe from winter illness by keeping them warm through the night.

“Being snug and warm can help boost kids’ immunity, making them less susceptible to falling ill.”

Plunket and the Hauraki Māori Trust Board were on board again this year to distribute new pyjamas to local tamariki aged up to 8.

Middlemore Foundation’s annual Jammies for June campaign aims to help combat the respiratory illnesses that often affect children living in cold, damp houses, especially during winter.

Since launching Jammies for June in 2011, Middlemore Foundation has distributed more than 80,000 pairs of jammies donated by supporters. It also provides blankets, hot water bottles, and heaters to keep children warm.

Hauraki district collection centres

As of Friday, April 26, people can drop off new winter warmers like pyjamas, slippers or dressing gowns at Hauraki District Council service centres and libraries.

Alternatively, monetary donations could be made, and items would be bought in bulk.

To make monetary donations: Hauraki District Council BNZ account 02-0396-0064018-000, with the reference “Jammies”.