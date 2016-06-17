It's all over for Kiwi Air - again

Kiwi Air chief executive Ewan Wilson at the launch of the First Kiwi Regional Airlines flights from Tauranga to Nelson

Kiwi Regional Airlines has this afternoon announced that the operation will be wound up.

Air Chathams will purchase Kiwi Regional Airlines' Saab 340A aircraft and will absorb the aircraft and offer employment to the majority of Kiwi Regional Airlines' full-time staff and absorb them into its operations from the beginning of August.



Air Chathams runs a 5-aircraft operation with scheduled services between the Chatham Islands and Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch as well as a regular scheduled service between Whakatane and Auckland.



It has previously announced it would fill the gap left by Air New Zealand's withdrawal of services between Whanganui and Auckland, starting on 1st August 2016. It had planned to use an 18-seat Metroliner, but will now use Kiwi Regional's 34-seat Saab 340 on this route.

Kiwi Regional Airlines will continue to run its scheduled services until 30th July, and will then run the Whanganui to Auckland service for Air Chathams using Kiwi Regional's Air Operating Certificate until Air Chathams can move the aircraft onto its own AOC.

Kiwi Air passengers booked on flights after midday on July 30 will receive full refunds, or be offered alternative travel on flights before that date. All Kiwi Air charter flights with school groups in August and September will still operate.

Kiwi Air CEO Ewan Wilson said Kiwi had "a choice to either expand by adding a second aircraft to our own fleet, guaranteeing reliability of service, and splitting the very high compliance costs; or be absorbed into a larger player."