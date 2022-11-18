Fruit never tastes better than when it is freshly picked – warmed by the sun and oh so sweetly juicy.

The berry season has arrived in the Waikato, one of the largest berry-growing regions in New Zealand, producing blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, and boysenberries.

As part of the Mighty Waikato story series – and to celebrate the berry season – the Waikato Herald heads out this week to find out where to get a berry fix.

From visiting berry farms to pick your own to meeting local growers at farmers' markets and enjoying berry fruit ice creams or tasting seasonal dishes and cocktails in eateries and bars, there are many ways for locals and manuhiri [visitors] alike to enjoy the Waikato's berry bounty.

At a number of farms, there is also fresh berry ice cream made on the premises. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Many berry farms in the region welcome visitors keen to pick their own, which makes for a great family day out - and a tasty one, too, as most are happy for you to taste some of the berries as you pick. At a number of farms, there is also the promise of a fresh berry ice cream made on the premises – the perfect reward after harvesting your own.

Amongst the popular strawberry farms close to Hamilton is Ruakura Berry Farm, the largest pick-your-own farm in the Waikato, and the Strawberry Farm in Tamahere, where two generations of the McMahon family are involved in the business of growing, selling and creating strawberry-inspired dishes.

Near the city on Marshmeadow Road is Lavender Backyard, which has blueberries along with fresh lavender and a range of delightful lavender-inspired gifts, as well as Tauwhare Berry Farm, with strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries.

A little further afield, there's Whatawhata Berry Farm for strawberries, Fruitdale Orchard in Horsham Downs for strawberries and blackberries, Blueberry Country in Ōhaupō, and Berry Fresh in Te Awamutu for raspberries and blackberries.

Before you head out to pick, check in with the farm to ensure you can pick on the day you intend to visit.

If you don't wish to pick your own, farms also stock a good supply of fruit that's already harvested and ready to take home.

Although a severe late-season frost impacted production at Monavale Blueberries near Cambridge, the farm has fresh fruit along with blueberry-inspired juice and wine, salad dressing, condiments, and blueberry powder for those smoothies as well as for baking.

Monavale Blueberries near Cambridge has fresh fruit along with juice and wine, salad dressing, condiments, and blueberry powder for smoothies and baking. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tou

Also near Cambridge on Kaipaki Road is Kane's Strawberries, which has a cult-like following for its great-tasting berries.

Weekend farmers' markets – Saturday morning in Cambridge and Sunday morning in Hamilton – are excellent places to buy local berries, as are the regular markets in other locations, supermarkets, and other food stores. Look out for roadside stalls selling berries, too.

Many Waikato eateries are marking the season with berry deliciousness on their menus. Perhaps your preference is a goodness-packed smoothie, a salad of strawberries and mixed greens, waffles topped with berries, a berry-studded scone fresh from the oven, or a fruity sauce highlight in either a savoury dish or a dessert.

Amongst the restaurants championing berries are:

● Punnet in Tamahere, part of the Strawberry Farm, where there is also the Country Providore store which stocks fresh berries

● Camarosa at Ruakura Berry Farm, named after the variety of strawberries grown there

● Gothenburg restaurant and bar overlooking the Waikato River in Hamilton City

● Hayes Common in Hamilton East, where there is a parfait of pickled strawberries, basil and black pepper meringue

● Everyday Eatery at Hamilton Zoo for waffles featuring berries and luscious lemon curd

● Biddy Mulligans for the Danish pastries highlighting different berries

● Merchant of Matamata for the summer dessert Eton mess, which combines strawberries and blueberries with cream and chunks of meringue

● Alpino in Cambridge, where strawberries feature in the chocolate mousse dolce/dessert

● Café Irresistiblue at Monavale Blueberries.

Amongst the restaurants championing berries is Camarosa. named after the variety of strawberries grown at Ruakura Berry Farm. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Berry lovers looking for where to pick their own or wanting pick up a punnet or two of already harvested fruit - or find an eatery with berries on the menu - can head to Hamilton & Waikato Tourism's website, where there is a list of berry farms and an 'On the Menu' guide.

More info at: Waikatonz.com