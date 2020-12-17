Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Waikato NewsUpdated

Isolation hotels raise concerns for Hamilton accommodation as busy season approaches

Tom Rowland
By
4 mins to read
Hamilton's Distinction Hotel has been used as one of New Zealand's managed isolation facilities. Photo / Belinda Feek

Hamilton's Distinction Hotel has been used as one of New Zealand's managed isolation facilities. Photo / Belinda Feek

With Covid-19 vaccinations beginning across the world, Waikato tourism bosses are hoping that hotels being used to isolate returning Kiwis will be freed up for tourism and business use again with a busy summer period

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.