Ric Awburn (left, front) says they were overwhelmed with interest for SpringArm. Pictured with him is wife Marianne (right, front) and Paul Possen (back, left) and Amber Western. Photo / Supplied.

Local farmer, doubled as an inventor, Ric Awburn and his team, including wife Marianne, took out the top prize in the Prototype Award category of the Fieldays Innovation Awards for developing a ballcock arm that won't break.

SpringArm Products Limited was born out of a frustration of ballcock arms in troughs breaking too often, which resulted in water systems coming under major pressure.

Even just a nudge from a cow would sometimes snap the ballcock arm.

"It doesn't take much for them to break, they just snap off and the water just starts overflowing from the troughs," says Ric.

Ric, who manages a 500-cow farm in Te Kawa, says sometimes they would run out of water for their home, meaning them and their three boys couldn't shower or even flush the toilet.

He believed other farmers would be able to relate to his frustrations and this was affirmed following the high volume of interest they received at Fieldays this year.

"We've just watched all of these people come in and seeing the relief on their faces because there's a solution to their problem that they've been facing for so long," says Marianne.

Instead of snapping when put under pressure, the SpringArm flexes, saving farmers water, time, money and stress.

Ric started developing SpringArm two years ago.

One evening on the farm he watched as the cows nudged the ballcock, causing it to snap.

He thought to himself "if only it could give a little" which was quickly followed by a lightbulb moment.

"I went home that night and I grabbed the springs of my boys' motorbike stand and I cut a brass arm in half and drilled a few holes to put it together to see if the mechanism would work," says Ric.

"Personally, it works for me. It's saved me time and a lot of hassle."

SpringArm Products Limited received a $10,000 cheque for winning their category at the Fieldays Innovations Awards which was held on Thursday night in the Functions Hub.

The money will be going towards product development.

Ric says he and Marianne are currently planning their next moves and hope to get a product to market soon.