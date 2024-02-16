Vaccine and syringe injection. Photo / 123RF

A Waikato medical officer of health is highlighting the need for people to protect themselves from the flu, following six deaths from an influenza A outbreak at a Whitianga rest home this week.

The virus first surfaced at Whitianga Care Centre and Village on January 26, with all six deaths happening within a span of 12 days, from January 28 to February 8.

Te Whatu Ora, Waikato medical officer of health and clinical director Dr Felicity Dumble said they were not aware of any new cases or symptoms at the care centre since January 30.

Dumble said influenza A was highly contagious with various contributing symptoms, including fever, headache, myalgia, cough, sore throat, runny nose, and fatigue.

Residential aged care centre in Whitianga owned by Oceania Healthcare, has had six residents pass away due to an influenza outbreak. Photo / Google street view

“Influenza [A] is contagious and easily spread throughout the community. Any area where people are in close proximity for extended times is also susceptible to outbreaks.

“You can be infected but have no symptoms.”

People were most likely to get the flu from May to October in New Zealand with influenza outbreaks occurring regularly during winter and spring, but it could happen any time.

“Adults are most likely to be contagious in the first three to five days of illness, while young children can be contagious for more than five days.”

Dumble said the flu could spread quickly from different forms of contact and droplets in the air.

“It spreads quickly from person-to-person touch, direct contact with people who have the flu, direct contact with surfaces that have the virus on them, and from coughing and sneezing.”

Dumble encouraged people to take safety measures for their health.

“The Influenza vaccination is recommended to help prevent contracting influenza and the vaccine is free for people aged 65 and over.

“Getting a flu vaccination every year is the best way to help protect yourself, your whānau, and your community.”

Other measures to reduce the spread include:

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, dry them for 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Do not share drinks.

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

Use tissues and dispose of them appropriately after use.

Limit time spent in closed, crowded, or confined places. Think about wearing a well-fitting mask when around a lot of other people.

If you are unwell, stay away from people who are at higher risk of getting sick.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

