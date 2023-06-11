Eirlys Bond at WD for Allied HOB Collins Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Hamilton City Netball Centre, Indoor Premier Results Week 7

● Melville Vetora Premier 48 vs University of Waikato A 41

● University of Waikato Premier Reserve 43 vs Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier 42

● Verdettes Marist Premier 32 vs St Peter’s Premier 70

● FTNC Premier 62 vs HGHS Langman 42

● St Paul’s Premier 37 vs Northern United Mamba 41

● FTNC Premier Reserve 105 vs Verdettes Marist Development 20

● Nottingham Castle Rangers 65 vs Allied HOB Collins Premier 37

● Verdettes Marist Old Girls 40 vs University of Waikato Premier 67

This was the seventh and final week of the round robin and there were some close games in Premier B. FTNC Premier Reserve will play Verdettes Marist Premier on Monday 12 June in a promotion-relegation game and another round robin will then commence on Thursday night.

Premier A:

FTNC Premier and HGHS Langman had a great spectator game with the half-time score being 31 goals to 22 and the full-time score being 62 to 42. The third quarter was close, which HGHS won by a goal but the other quarters were won by FTNC Premier.

Verdettes Marist Old Girls and the University of Waikato also had a good game with University Premier leading 34 goals to 19 at halftime and winning the game 67 goals to 40.

Jessica Blake at WA for FTNC Premier Reserve. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Nottingham Castle Rangers were too strong for Allied HOB Collins Premier despite a very close first quarter with 18 goals to 16. But by halftime Castle Rangers led by 35 goals to 23 and they won the game 65 goals to 37.

St Peter’s Premier were too dominant for Verdettes Marist Premier and they lead from start to finish with a comprehensive first and final quarter. The half-time score was 34 goals to 13 and the full-time score was 70 goals to 32.

Premier B:

University of Waikato Premier Reserve only won their game over Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier by a goal. And this really was a game of two halves with Waikato Diocesan winning the first and third quarters and University Premier Reserve winning the second and fourth quarters.

At halftime the score was 25 goals to 21 and the final score was 43 goals to 42. For University Premier Reserve it was another slow start with the team having to play catch up. It was a very strong second quarter.

Ella Smith was a standout at wing defence. Smith had great timing and played with determination to get the turnover ball. Caitlin Judd at wing attack then centre, controlled the attack end and had a high work rate feeding from the circle edge.

A strong and controlled last quarter sealed the win including converting the turnover ball. For Waikato Diocesan it was a great team effort where different combinations showed their value. Unfortunately, too many unforced errors at critical moments allowed the opposition back into the game.

Charlotte Welsh at C for University of Waikato Premier Reserve. Photo / Judy Macdonald

While the loss was disappointing, the improvement from the previous week was pleasing.

Amy Thomas continued to show dominance in the defence end at both goal keep and goal defence with Becky Dudson at goal shoot and Asha Spencer at goal attack combining nicely in the shooting circle.

St Paul’s Premier and Northern United Mamba had a close game with not much between the two teams. Northern United led by 24 goals to 20 at halftime, winning 41 goals to 37. For Northern United, it was not a pretty game with a lot of mistakes. After a close first quarter and behind by a goal, the team pulled ahead at halftime and had a decent lead at the end of the third quarter. This only to let the opposition get closer in the final quarter. The defensive end was the most consistent throughout the game and Natalie Shaw at goal keep was the standout getting the turnover ball and taking advice and improving throughout the game. A lot to work on but happy with the win. For St Paul’s it was a good start and an overall consistent effort. Jess Laws at goal attack was the player of the day leading from the front.

Melville Vetora premiers were neck and neck with the University of Waikato A for the first half with both the first quarter and half time score a draw. The final quarter was also a draw so the difference was made in the third quarter which Melville Premier won.

The halftime score was 20 all and the final score was 48 goals to 41. For Melville Premier it was a good performance brought together by a team that has spent the last few weeks finding its feet both on and off court. Jo Troughton at goal keep combined well with Mackenzie Foster at goal defence, both relentless in getting tips and turnover ball. In the mid-court Maxie King, Kyla Turner (both playing at centre and wing attack) and Holly Hing at wing defence combined to provide forward flow and an intrusive defence.

Gloria Graham at goal shoot and Kataraina Hapi at goal attack formed a new combination proving their worth and making it hard for the opposition. Later in the game Ange Jackson came on at goal shoot as impact player and made a huge contribution.

FTNC Premier Reserve reinforced their placing at the top of Premier B with an empathic win over Verdettes Marist Development. At halftime, they led by 50 goals to 12 and they won 105 goals to 20, an all-time high score this season.



