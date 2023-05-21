Georgia Bodle at centre for Verdettes Marist Old Girls. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Hamilton City Netball Centre indoor premier results for week four:

● Melville Vetora Premier 39 vs Northern United Mamba 56

● St Paul’s Premier 34 vs Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier 36

● Nottingham Castle Rangers 62 vs Verdettes Marist Old Girls 41

● University of Waikato Premier 43 vs HGHS Langman 24

● Verdettes Marist Development 26 vs University of Waikato A 69

● University of Waikato Premier Reserves 46 vs FTNC Premier Reserve 52

● Verdettes Marist Premier 44 vs Allied HOB Collins Premier 64

● FTNC Premier 62 vs St Peter’s Premier 3

The fourth week again saw a few close games.

Premier A

Nottingham Castle Rangers continued their winning streak with a win over Verdettes Marist Old Girls.

In the first quarter, they led by 19 goals to 11 and by halftime they led by 33 goals to 20. The second half was much the same with only the final quarter close. The three-quarter score was 48 goals to 19 and the final score 62 to 41.

University of Waikato Premier had a win this week leading from start to finish in their game against HGHS Langman however, the final quarter was very close. The first quarter was low scoring at 10 goals to 5 and the halftime score was 20 goals to 11. University Premier had a big third quarter leading 35 goals to 18 and the fulltime score was 43 goals to 24.

Jessie Elers playing goal attack for Allied HOB Collins Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Allied HOB Collins Premier won their game against Verdettes Marist Premier leading 32 goals to 22 at halftime and winning 64 goals to 44.

FTNC Premier also notched up another win, this time over St Peter’s Premier. The first quarter was goal for goal but by halftime FTNC Premier led by 32 goals to 21 and they won 62 goals to 37.

Premier B

In the all-school match between St Paul’s Premier and Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier, it was a toing and froing game with each team winning two quarters each. Waikato Diocesan won the first and third quarters and St Paul’s the second and last quarters.

The halftime score was 19 goals to 15 to Waikato Diocesan and they won the game 36 goals to 34. For Waikato Diocesan it was great to come away with the win over their neighbours. While the team had the potential to win by a greater margin it was a good mental test for the team who managed to hold on for the win. The defence team gained lots of turnover ball assisted by Aylee Gane at wing defence dominating throughout the game.

For St Paul’s the team was happy with their ability to pull back the deficient. Goal shoot Brianna Griffiths’s holding game and shooting were strong points and she got turnover ball on defence. The attacking players were able to confidently feed her ball.

Alicia Craig at wing attack for University of Waikato Premier Reserve. Photo / Judy Macdonald

FTNC Premier Reserve and University of Waikato Premier Reserve had a great game with FTNC Premier Reserve leading at halftime by 29 goals to 18. University of Waikato Premier Reserve had a dominant final quarter to close the gap with the final score being 52 goals to 46. Neither team have lost so far so it was always going to be a tough match. FTNC Premier Reserve wanted a strong start and they achieved this.

Alice Wilkinson at goal attack and Victoria Simeon at goal shoot worked well together. They were fed strong ball by Kascell Hooper at centre and Jessica Blake at wing attack. Maddie Lysaght at wing defence then centre had a standout game. Her vision to feed the shooters was on point. Simone Blackburn at goal defence led the team and continues to develop each week. Good also to get all players on the court.

For University Premier Reserve they had a slow start which cost them. The circle defence of Yolanda Mortimer and Amelia Burton worked tirelessly to shut down the opposition and to create opportunities for turnover ball. Midcourt defence was also strong. On attack, patience was shown working through the opposition’s zone defence. Seree Coombe at goal shoot anchored the attacking circle directing play. Overall, the team showed grit and determination.

Northern United Mamba and Melville Vetora Premier had a very competitive first half with Mamba leading by 30 goals to 26 at half time but they were too strong in the second half winning by 56 goals to 39.

University of Waikato A had their first win this week when they met Verdettes Marist Development. They led by 33 goals to 15 at halftime and won 69 goals to 26.