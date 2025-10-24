Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Huntly water pipe flushing complete but brown tap complaints persist

Malisha Kumar
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
4 mins to read

Huntly's tap water has been running brown since 2015. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Huntly's tap water has been running brown since 2015. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

After a decade of regular brown tap water and a three-year wait for a specialised unit, a water-pipe-flushing programme in Huntly has finished.

Waikato District Council said residents should now see a “significant improvement” since the flushing with the Neutral Output Discharge Elimination System [no-des unit].

But for some Huntly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save