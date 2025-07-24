Huntly's tap water has been running brown since 2015. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer
After a three-year wait for a specialised machine, Waikato District Council has started flushing Huntly’s water pipes this week, with residents hoping the wait for clear water is over.
In the past 10 years, the council recorded more than 600 official complaints about Huntly’s water, mostly because the tap waterregularly runs brown, has a metallic taste and discolours washing, leaving residents worried about bathing in it, let alone drinking it.
One resident said that since March this year the water had been “the brownest” she had seen it.
The council said the discolouration was caused by iron and manganese deposits in old pipes but the water was “safe to drink”.
In the hope of rectifying the issue, the council requested a specialised machine, called a no-des unit (Neutral Output Discharge Elimination System), in 2022.