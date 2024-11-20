Advertisement
Huntly train station building ready to become museum after 2023 arson attack

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Huntly's historic railway building had been sitting at Lake Puketirini since 2008. Photo / Waikato District Council

The historic Raahui Pookeka Huntly Railway Station building that was set on fire last year is ready for its new life as the Huntly Museum.

The museum committee received the keys to the 1939 heritage building this month and is now in full creator mode, working alongside the community to design exhibitions.

Before the building was badly damaged by the fire, it had been sitting at Lake Puketirini since 2008. It was being returned to Raahui Pookeka in June last year as part of the station’s wider restoration project.

To transport the building, it was cut in half and brought to the tracks by truck one piece at a time.

During the arson attack by Daniel Vale, half of the building was damaged, while the other half was moved to a secure, undisclosed location for safekeeping.

To renovate and reinstate the station, the community raised around $350,000.

This month, about 80 people, including Waikato District Mayor Jacqui Church, former mayor Allan Sanson, the Huntly community board, and mana whenua, celebrated the official blessing and handover of the building to the museum committee.

Church said the event was the epitome of teamwork, resilience, adaptation, and future-proofing.

“This project demonstrates how amazing humanity can be when we work together,” she said.

“Thank you to everyone involved in the project, from community members to key stakeholders, you are the social fabric of our district and although sometimes getting to the moon takes time, you got us here.

“You have demonstrated that we are the beating heart of the golden triangle and that the better we can collaborate and build relationships, the stronger our nation will be.”

Huntly museum committee chair Denise Lamb said the committee was excited to put their own touch on the “intergenerational project” that represents the past, present, and future of the Waikato district.

“Grandparents, parents, and now the next generation will all be able to enjoy this building for different reasons. It displays just how resilient and unique our community is, and we’re excited to fill it with important pieces of local history for everyone to enjoy.”

The committee aims to open the museum to the public next year.

