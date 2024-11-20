Huntly's historic railway building had been sitting at Lake Puketirini since 2008. Photo / Waikato District Council

The historic Raahui Pookeka Huntly Railway Station building that was set on fire last year is ready for its new life as the Huntly Museum.

The museum committee received the keys to the 1939 heritage building this month and is now in full creator mode, working alongside the community to design exhibitions.

Before the building was badly damaged by the fire, it had been sitting at Lake Puketirini since 2008. It was being returned to Raahui Pookeka in June last year as part of the station’s wider restoration project.

To transport the building, it was cut in half and brought to the tracks by truck one piece at a time.

During the arson attack by Daniel Vale, half of the building was damaged, while the other half was moved to a secure, undisclosed location for safekeeping.