Huntly Museum chairperson Denise Lamb said the museum had undertaken significant work to select the artefacts that would go on display.

“Over the past two years we have been working with the community to find out what they want to see and do in their museum, and this has really helped us [with the selection].”

Huntly's historic railway station building was set alight last year. Photo / Waikato District Council

The museum committee is now taking six months to focus on making the displays, creating educational resources and getting everything ready.

The museum is expected to open in early 2025.

The project has been funded by the council, as well as several grants including $25,000 from the Lion Foundation and $120,000 from Lottery Environment and Heritage Grant, as well as donations through a Givealittle page, set up by the community following the fire.

The combined funds now come to a total of $320,000.

“We are so thankful for this support as it will help us create a safe and positive space where we can showcase the unique stories of our region and the special taonga that the museum cares for,” Lamb said.

“We still need someone to sponsor a small kitchenette for us and we’re also looking for volunteers with technical or building skills.”

Those wanting to volunteer alongside the museum committee are asked to contact the team at admin@coal.net.nz.

Meanwhile, Daniel Vale has since admitted to torching the historic building. He was convicted in April.