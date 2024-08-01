The historic Huntly Railway Station Raahui Pookeka is bouncing back from its arson attack last year.
Having undergone a relocation and significant repairs, the main refurbishments are set to be completed in the coming months.
The main refurbishments have been focused on the external fit-out and would now move to the interior.
“Once complete, the building will be handed over to the Huntly Museum Te Whare Taonga O Raahui Pookeka to convert the interior into their new hub,” James Matenga, Project Manager Service Delivery at Waikato District Council, said.
When the museum opens its doors, the community can look forward to experiencing child-friendly interactions, photos of the region and fun ways to learn about the area’s history.