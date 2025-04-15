“The group targeted cash from the premises before leaving the area in a four-door silver Nissan March.”

Police said the vehicle was seen “driving erratically” from Bridge St onto Harris St after the incident.

“Police are appealing for any sightings of the silver Nissan, used in the incident and would urge anyone with information to get in touch with us.

“We would especially like to speak with the driver of a small red vehicle, heading north on Bridge St around the time of the aggravated burglary.”

Police said there was “no reason” to believe the driver of the red vehicle was involved in the alleged robbery.

“We are eager to speak with them as they may have valuable information to share.”

Anyone with information relating to the aggravated robbery is asked to contact police at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105 using reference number 250414/0068.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.