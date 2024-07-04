In today’s headlines with Chereè Kinnear, New Zealand tourist tragically killed in a California robbery, the Government’s plans for the housing market and voting to open in the UK.

A large-scale cannabis-growing operation next door to an early childcare centre has been discovered in a north Waikato town today.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said Waikato Police executed a search warrant at an industrial warehouse in central Huntly this morning, uncovering what is believed to be a commercial set-up.

“The community can expect to see an ongoing police presence in the area today as we determine the size of the grow.”

Pitkethley said staff were in contact with a neighbouring early childcare centre to alert them to the warrant, ensuring all the children were safe and aware of the situation and police presence.