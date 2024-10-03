Game Animal Council chairman Grant Dodson welcomed MacPherson’s appointment.

“We are looking forward to having Glenn on board... [He] is joining a well-functioning, diverse council at an exciting time, with significant progress under way in the game animal management space,” Dodson said.

Glenn McPherson has just been appointed to the Game Animal Council. Photo / NZ Game Animal Council

McPherson has been appointed alongside keen pig and deer hunter Eugene Rewi (Ngāti Manawa, Ngāti Whare, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Ngāti Ranginui), of Wellington, who returns to the council after having previously served on it.

“Rewi has been gathering food from the ngahere (forest), moana (sea) and awa (river) since a young age. He served as treasurer of the Ngamanawa Whānau Hunting Club for the past five years,” McClay said.

The council congratulated Rewi on his reappointment.

“Eugene has a lifetime of hunting knowledge and provides a very valuable perspective when it comes to game animals as mahinga kai for our regional communities,” Dodson said.

Both appointments start immediately and run until June 30, 2027.

“The GAC represents the interests of the hunting sector and plays an important role in providing advice, conducting research, and promoting hunter safety and hunter-led conservation,” McClay said.

“These appointees bring renewed experience and perspective to the council.”

Meanwhile, the council farewells previous members Kevin Eastwood, Sharon Salmons and inaugural GAC council member Steve McFall, who have completed their terms.

“Steve, Sharon and Kevin all continue to be fine ambassadors for hunting in New Zealand. On behalf of the council, staff and hunting sector, I thank them for their time on the council and wish them all the best in the future,” Dodson said.

The current Game Animal Council members are Grant Dodson, John Cook, Eugene Rewi, Tui Keenan, Peter Swann, Melissa Jackson, Callum Sheridan, Andrew Simpson and Glenn MacPherson.