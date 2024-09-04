Master of ceremonies Jo Holley, at front, musician Raymond Bishop at back, with Hikutaia School students at the special assembly.
Hundreds of Hauraki students have celebrated the 30th anniversary of a books-in-homes project aimed at breaking the cycle of booklessness among children at low schooling equity index schools throughout New Zealand.
As part of its 30th anniversary celebrations, Duffy Books in Homes hosted a special Duffy Role Model combined-school assembly in Paeroa on Monday.
Coordinator for Duffy Books in Homes Jacqui Whyte said 300 students gathered at the Paeroa War Memorial Hall, joined by Olympian Dylan Schmidt, musician Raymond Bishop and teen poet sensation Milan Moala.
“Instead of having one role model visit a school and the school running the assembly, we invited the senior students aged 8 to 12 from schools to come together to hear from a group of role models.”
Master of ceremonies was long-time Duffy Books supporter, actor and wellness advocate Jo Holley.
“This is the first time we have done this in smaller towns,” Whyte said.
“We are introducing them to lots of different people, lots of positive messages and story sharing, a new song for the kids to hear, one school at each event will win a ‘goodie’ pack donated by some of our sponsors to take back to school and we have sausage sizzle for them afterwards.
“The messages we hope the students will take away with them after the assembly are that reading is cool, can open up your world for you, and that there are so many different things you can do as a job when you are older that you may not have thought about.
Duffy Books in Homes general manager Linda Vagana said low literacy had flow-on effects into adulthood and ultimately affected career prospects.
“Regardless of what job or career our children aspire to they need to be literate; the support the programme receives from funding partners, means that tens of thousands of Kiwi children get to experience the aroha of reading and books as taonga.
“Children who discover an enjoyment of reading and books now, become adults who inspire a love of reading to their whānau and wider community.”