The Monday Walkers' route around Huka Falls and Aratiatia took in ti kouka stands, as well as areas of dramatic cyclone damage.

The Monday Walkers' route around Huka Falls and Aratiatia took in ti kouka stands, as well as areas of dramatic cyclone damage.

Wednesday Walkers

Our walk last week was just great.

Hippocrates, the Father of medical science, said very little on mental wellbeing.

He wrote just this: If you feel unwell in your mind then go for a walk, if that doesn’t work go for another walk!

He was definitely on to something.

Last week the crisp atmosphere, the sunshine and the sense of wellbeing among friendly, kind people all combined to give us all a great lift in our spirits.

We began from the car park at the Hub which is along Wairakei Drive beside the helicopter and the mountain bike rental business.

We travelled into the bush down toward the great river and had a look at the place where hot water seeps through the sand at the river’s edge.

We then travelled up and around the Huka Falls, which were as magnificent as always.

We crossed the river and travelled back toward the Waikato River road bridge that thundered with the traffic of State Highway 1.

About halfway to the bridge, there is an opening on the track which is high on a cliff above the river and allows a wide view of the foliage on the opposite shore.

Someone said “Look at this,” and indeed there was a sight to see.

The trees and bushes across the river were in bright sunshine and glittered and shone more silver than green.

It was just stunning.

Finally, we crossed the bridge and climbed back up to Karetoto Rd and our starting point.

We did just over 7km.

What a treat to have such a brilliant loop track so close to town.

Wednesday Walker Contacts: ph 073773065; email wednesdaywalkers@myyahoo.com.





Monday walkers

Kōanga has sprung and it was a perfect day for walking.

The group set off across the Huka Falls bridge with the turquoise water foaming below as it was forced through the chasm, tumbled over the drop, and rolled indolently on its long journey to Port Waikato and the Tasman Sea.

Did you know Huka means foam in te reo Māori and that the falls’ exact height fluctuates between 7 and 9.5 metres depending on the controlled release of water through the Taupō Control Gates?

The shared-use trail to Aratiatia, on the true right of the river, begins with a climb before rewarding views of the falls.

It continues through regenerating bush where kānuka, five finger and pittosporum are all flourishing.

Trucks thundered above the Red Bridge as we followed the path beneath.

The track then took a deceptive turn back to town before performing a U-turn towards Aratiatia.

Across the river sprawled the Wairakei Power Station.

Built on the active Taupō Volcanic Zone, it was the first power station in the world to utilise flash or wet steam from a geothermal source to generate power.

Nearby we could see the freshwater prawns’ swimming-cum-growing pools. Since the late 1980s, prawns have reaped the benefit of the power station’s excess geothermal heat to warm their foreign habitat.

The track narrows and travels through a more open landscape.

Here, gorse, broom, bracken, blackberries and pine trees dominate the vista.

Thankfully, further on, groves of healthy tī kōuka appeared.

In the 1990s many cabbage trees failed to thrive or died.

This was attributed to a parasitic bacterium being transferred from tree to tree by the introduced passion vine hopper.

Tī kōuka have beautifully scented clusters of flowers in early summer and some say if they flower early, prepare for a drought!

We crossed the Aratiatia bridge and walked the quieter track to Wairakei Power Station.

Devastation from the cyclone was more apparent here.

Huge pine trees ripped from the ground hung down from the bank, which goes up to State Highway 5.

A glorious prunus campanulata covered in pink blossom and ravaged by at least 20 tūī had us captivated.

The birds were oblivious, or at least unconcerned, by our presence swooping in and out of the branches and feeding from nectar at the most awkward of angles.

Sadly, these beautiful Taiwan cherry trees are easily spread by birds and are regarded as invasive.

Opposite the power station was an impressive set of steep stairs bordered by a few vintage street lamps.

The settlement of Wairakei Village is just over the hill and was constructed to house workers of the power station and Aratiatia dam.

Presumably, staff used these steps to walk to work in decades gone by.

Many of the old tracks are out of bounds with fallen trees so after walking through the Greening Taupō plantings we skirted up Wairakei Drive and headed for the honey trail.

Again, most of the large trees are down and although the smaller plantings seemed to have survived, extensive clearing work is being carried out.

It felt odd to be following a convoluted track when the area was so bare.

After a little more pavement pounding it was a pleasure to rejoin the bush-edged track to the falls.

These trails are popular with cyclists and walkers alike and there were many others out enjoying the day.

We have a longer walk and day planned next week.

If you would like to join us, or for more information, please email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook at “Taupo Monday Walkers.”