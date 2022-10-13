The fale at the PaniPacific Hub is receiving its final touches. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

A long awaited new Hamilton city landmark is nearing completion with an opening date set for the huge Pacific style fale or meeting house in Mill St opposite the FMG Waikato Stadium.

The oval-shaped fale with its distinctive curved roof has space for 670 people standing and will be the centrepiece of New Zealand's first pan-Pacific hub.

Waikato-based Pacific Island community trust K'aute Pasifika has been fighting for the hub for more than 20 years and this week announced it will officially be opened in January in the lead-up to the HSBC New Zealand Sevens Rugby tournament in Hamilton.

K'aute Pasifika will also hold a series of community events celebrating New Zealand's Pacific cultures before the tournament.

The hub or Pacific village will bring together and build on all of K'aute Pasifika's current services. The hub will include health and wellbeing services, a GP and pharmacy, an early learning centre, social, employment and housing services as well as a community space in the shape of the traditional meeting house.

The Pan Pacific Hub currently being built in Hamilton is a New Zealand first. Image / Supplied

The fale will be used for programmes and community and cultural events. It has been built at what was the Hamilton Bowling Centre in Frankton across the road from the rugby stadium. The former bowling centre building has been incorporated into the $12 million development.

The opening in January will mark the completion of the whole project.