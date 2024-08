Fenz have responded to a house fire in Enderley, Hamilton. Photo / Malisha Kumar

Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended a house fire on Byron Rd, Enderley, Hamilton this afternoon.

The house was well-involved in flame when Fenz arrived, a spokesperson said.

Multiple calls came through to Fenz at 2.42pm.

Four fire trucks, one hazmat vehicle and one support vehicle attended from three fire stations.

The spokesperson said nobody was in the house at the time.