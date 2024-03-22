Hospice Waikato is running a car raffle to address a funding shortage. Photo / Hospice Waikato

Hospice Waikato needs help to bridge an ongoing operational shortfall of $4 million a year — and there is something in it for those who get involved.

Apart from doing a good deed and knowing they made a big difference in the lives of the people in hospice care, there is a chance to win a new 2024 Volkswagen T Roc because Hospice Waikato is running a Best Odds car raffle again as a fundraiser.

There are 1500 tickets available at $100 each, meaning each ticket-holder has a 1 in 1500 chance of winning the car.

The proceeds from each ticket sold go directly into funding the vital services of Hospice Waikato such as supporting the delivery of a hospital bed to a patient’s home, a counselling session for a Rainbow Place (children’s hospice) family, or an occupational therapist.

Hospice Waikato chief executive Craig Tamblyn said although Health NZ Te Whatu Ora funded 70 per cent of the hospice’s annual operating costs, Hospice Waikato was responsible for generating significant funds from the community each year to ensure patient care can be delivered free of charge.

“Whilst our retail arm [op shops] is a significant contributor to this shortfall, we are constantly looking at new and innovative ways to generate additional funds and we sincerely hope this vehicle raffle is one such initiative.”

Hospice Waikato, founded in 1981, is a charitable trust that provides specialist community palliative care for terminally ill patients and their families in the Waikato region.

It ensures individuals receive compassionate care, emotional support, and practical assistance during their end-of-life journey, while supporting their loved ones during their most difficult times.

To give a deeper insight into its history and work, Hospice Waikato is hosting an open day at its facility in 334 Cobham Drive, Hamilton, on Friday, March 23, from 11am to 1pm.

Those interested in coming along are invited to phone 07 859 1260 or email cherie.mccleery@hospicewaikato.org.nz.

Raffle tickets for the Best Odds initiative are on sale now, and the winner will be announced at the Bucket List Banquet Ball, May 3, at 10pm at the Globox Arena, Claudelands Event Centre.

