Hospice Waikato is trying to bridge a financial shortcoming of $5 million. Image / Hospice Waikato

Hospice Waikato is trying to bridge an ongoing operational shortfall of $5 million with a fundraising car raffle and is calling on the community’s support.

With the Best Odds Car Raffle, people have the chance to win a new 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan R, all while making an impact on the lives of the people and families in Hospice care. There are just 500 tickets available, at $500 each, meaning every ticket holder has a 1 in 500 chance of winning.

The proceeds from tickets will go directly to fund services like the delivery of a hospital bed to a patient’s home or a counselling session for a Rainbow Place (children’s hospice) family.

Hospice Waikato chief executive Craig Tamblyn says Te Whatu Ora, formerly Waikato DHB, funds 65 per cent of Hospice’s annual operating costs which means the organisation is responsible for generating the remaining funds from the community to ensure patient care can be delivered free of charge.

"Whilst our retail arm is a significant contributor to this shortfall, we are constantly looking at new and innovative ways to generate additional funds and we sincerely hope this vehicle raffle is one such initiative."





Hospice Waikato, founded in 1981, is a charitable trust that provides specialist community palliative care for terminally ill patients and their families in the Waikato region.

Hospice Waikato is running a raffle where participants can win a 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan R.

They ensure that individuals receive compassionate care, emotional support, and practical assistance during their end-of-life journey, while supporting their loved ones during their most difficult times.

Tickets are $500 and can be purchased until May 26, 9.30pm. The winner will be drawn at the Hospice Waikato Bucket List Banquet at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton on May 26.

