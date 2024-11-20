While the shell of the house looks largely intact, the roof is a mass of charred rafters and twisted tin tiles. The inside is a damp sooty mass of ash piles and soggy wallboard.

Marty and Megan Harrbridge’s Wharewaka home of just under two years was completely ruined on Saturday, November 9 by a fire which started in the roof, thought to be started by fireworks. Pictured is Marty Harrbridge. Photo / Chris Marshall

On Tuesday, Marty said the builders were working on an assessment to send to the couple’s insurers.

“One of the guys was a little bit confident about keeping the external walls but I am not too sure. We’re also considering a payout and just bowl it and leave … but it’s all up in the air at the moment.”

Two weeks after the conflagration, he said the couple were over the first shock but were still processing things and still had a lot to do.

He believed a skyrocket may have lodged in a valley on the roof and spewed flames under the tin.

“The fire service said even if we prove it’s a firework there’s nothing they can do really unless we happen to have a video of the dude doing it.”

The disaster had only hardened his opinion on the public sale of fireworks.

“I hated them before because we have cats … There’s an Animates ‘Pawtition’ for any animal owners against fireworks and I signed that a week before the Saturday. Ironic isn’t it? We’ve got a bit of PTSD about it now, whenever we hear fireworks, we’re up and alert.”

Megan initially thought a popping sound was rain falling on the roof, he said.

“Later on, I remember a downlight in the lounge dropping down and looking in there. You know when wood’s been on fire for a long time, it’s got that almost wrinkly appearance, I could see all the rafters were all like that and I thought holy…”

The couple were not roused by their smoke alarms as the smoke was above the alarm sensors.

As an electrician, Marty said he had since discussed with an electrical supplier whether a smoke alarm could be effective in the rafters of a house.

“It seems like a perfect idea we should now be pushing for new builds. But he was unsure they would handle the general day to day heat up in there.”

He said his own efforts to douse the flames were ineffective.

“The garden hose did squat, because the fire was below the tin, so the water was just running across the roof. I really needed to go inside and blow water up inside through where the downlights had fallen out.”

The firefighters also only started having an effect when they got into the garage and directed water up through the ceiling access hatch, he said, and then later smashing holes in the soffit.

Surprisingly the garden around the house had survived remarkably intact.

“It’s our pride and joy. That’s the most devastating part, we were looking forward to the summer, we had everything how we wanted it, had the pergola up, had all those plans to have friends over.”

However, he acknowledged that a saving grace was that the couple both got out, physically unscathed, as did some hard copies of photos, protected by soggy Gib.

“And the cats, the cats are our kids. Lucky those guys got out … We were remarkably lucky. Megan and I are both positive people, but this sort of stuff can grind away at you.”

Marty said another positive was the response of their neighbours on both sides.

“They were amazing, offering power and water until we got set up. We were even using their Wi-Fi and were offered use of the shower and bathroom. They were incredibly generous afterwards and great on the night.”

Certainly, he has retained his sense of humour, laughing that if he’d been thinking ahead, he would have charged those who turned up to watch on the night and now be taking tours.

“If I didn’t have that I’d be curled up in a ball crying in the corner somewhere.”

Megan’s sister, Lorien Bainbridge, has started a Givealittle page for the couple House Fire from Fireworks - Givealittle to help cover the couple’s possessions destroyed in the fire.

“You never think you’ll need to use your house insurance or the entire value of your contents insurance so it’s never going to be enough cover,” says Lorien on the page.

“They are going to need more to help pay for temporary accommodation while the house is rebuilt and replacing everything down to their underwear.”







